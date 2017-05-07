Viewpoint: ‘Enjoying’ a Pacific Palisades Community Council Meeting

Some community council members say they don’t want to become a neighborhood council because they want to retain greater independence to act upon Pacific Palisades issues, notably the right to enter a lawsuit against a city land-use/development decision.

Maybe they ought to sue Councilman Mike Bonin because he still hasn’t released the emails related to, and leading up to the decision by the City Attorney’s Office to disqualify the Design Review Board just days before it was scheduled to hold its final meeting regarding Caruso’s Palisades Village Project. The News made this Public Information Act request last July.

But, is it really about suing the city or is it because neighborhood councils are required to abide by California’s open meeting procedures (per the Brown Act)? The PPCC does not abide by the act. If it did, the emails that go back and forth between the executive committee, which many on the board (and the community) never see, would no longer be permitted.

Back at the meeting, it was time for a discussion about alcohol licenses sought by Kay n’ Dave’s and Moku, the sushi restaurant on Palisades Drive. Both already have beer and wine licenses, but wanted council support for a full liquor license. This necessitated an hour-long discussion. For example, say you’re sitting at a table with your family, and then you go crazy and would prefer a martini than a glass of wine with your meal. Hard liquor!