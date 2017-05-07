Bob Vickrey: Dining Early-Bird Style

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

I’m trying to remember exactly when my friends all began having dinner at 4:30 in the afternoon. It has occurred to me that this phenomenon could possibly have something to do with their age— and yes, possibly mine.

It seems that every time someone asks me to join them for dinner lately, the invitation begins: “Why don’t you meet us at Ferdinand the Bull’s at 4:30. The early-bird special there is fantastic and it’s only $9.95.”

I’m not sure which element of the early dinner is most intriguing to senior citizens—the time or the price—or both. I want to be a good sport about these generous dinner invitations from friends, but they need to understand that we seem to be living in alternate universes. At about that time, I’ve just finished digesting my lunch.

Perhaps there was an 11th Biblical commandment that I missed along the way. It probably proclaimed: Oh aged ones, let not darkness fall upon thy gray hair before thy supper has been taken, lest ye spend the rest of the night in thy bath house upon one’s urn.

I also missed the high school civics class that included the little-known Jeffersonian decree from the Declaration of Independence: When in the course of human events it becomes impossible for one people to have dinner at the same time, for the occurrence whilst surely create a logjam at the front door of Denny’s. Henceforth, for the public good, the older citizenry shall take their meals early and return to their domiciles, lest anarchy rule the colonies.