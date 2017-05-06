Former Palisades High School Players, Coaches Inducted Into City Hall of Fame

By Sue Pascoe

The Los Angeles City Section held its fourth Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 23 and Palisades High School was well-represented among the 44 inductees honored at the Doubletree in Culver City.

They included veteran tennis coach Bud Kling, former basketball player and current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr (1983), volleyball players Ricci Luyties (1980) and Chris Marlowe (1969) and swimmer and volleyball player Tauna Vandewegh (1977).

Football player Keyshawn Johnson, who attended PaliHi for two years before deciding he didn’t fit in a rich neighborhood (he now lives in Calabasas), graduated from Dorsey (1992) and went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver. Another inductee with Palisades connections was Major League outfielder Charles “Chili” Davis, who graduated from Dorsey (1978), and whose younger brother, Kenneth, is the Palisades Lutheran pastor.

Sportscaster Fred Roggin, who served as the emcee, quipped, “City Section is where the real athletes are. Well, except for my kid Jack, who is in the Southern Section.” Rogin said that only one percent of the kids who play high school sports ever reach the professional level, but athletics at the high school level is still vitally important because “Every one of those kids mean something to their community, their family and their friends.”