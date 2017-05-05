Pacific Palisades Dog Park Campaign Stalled

In the meantime, Campbell suggested to the 4,000 people on her email list that they reach out to the candidates about a dog park, and they did.

In a Feb. 2 email, Bonin wrote Campbell: “I am getting a lot of emails in favor of the dog park—which is great—and most of them are encouraging me and my challengers to support ‘the motion.’ It is disappointing to me that the people being encouraged to send emails asking candidates to support ‘the motion’ have not been told that I am the author of the motion.

“If you speak to folks, please let them know I am on board, and that is why I made the motion—to support, encourage and move this effort forward.”

Campbell replied and suggested that if Bonin wanted petitioner votes, this was a perfect opportunity to respond to the emails and let people know he was the author or the motion. According to Campbell, he did.

Bonin easily won the March 7 election, receiving 19,099 of the 27,288 votes cast. On March 20, Campbell sent Bonin another email: “I just want to say congrats on your recent big election win! I am also happy that you reached out to my dog park emailers reassuring them that you would be following through on our PP dog park project. I would like to now know when action will be taken to follow through on the motion you submitted and when the committee will be formed.”