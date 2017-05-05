Fence Put up at Vacant Pacific Palisades Jack In The Box Storefront to Keep out Transients

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

After Jack In The Box closed along Sunset Boulevard near Castellammare, transients moved in, using the area to sleep, drink and use drugs. Neighbors complained of loud noise coming from the area around the empty building and of trash accumulating on the property.

The owner of the property was contacted by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness, and on May 2 erected a fence around the building and driveway. “We are in hopes that the fence will be a deterrent for future homeless activity,” a task force member said.