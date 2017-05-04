PaliHi Boys Volleyball Dominates Western League

PaliHi’s boys volleyball team won yet another Western League title by finishing with an undefeated 10-0 record.

With a 33-5 record overall, the young team, which has no starting seniors, was dominant in its league games and a forceful competitor in tournament play.

On April 25, the Dolphins won their last regular season game, beating LACES (25-12, 25-15, 25-17), and five days prior, the team triumphed over Westchester (25-3, 25-16, 25-6). Both games continued Pali’s pattern of not losing even one set in any of its league victories.