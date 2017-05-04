Free Concert to be Performed at St. Matthew’s Church

St. Matthew’s Music Guild will offer a free neighborhood concert at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in St. Matthew’s Church, 1021 Bienveneda Ave.

Thomas Neenan will conduct the Chamber Orchestra at St. Matthew’s in a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

Neenan, who teaches music history and theory at Caltech, where he was the recipient of the Outstanding Teaching Award, will offer insights into “The Magic of Beethoven’s Fifth,” complete with musical examples played by the orchestra.

The Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Paul Revere Middle School Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Lara Jacques for the world premiere of Richard Meyer’s Hemispheres, commissioned for the occasion by the Music Guild.