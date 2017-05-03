Palisades Fourth of July Parade Theme Deadline May 5

Ever since the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA) began organizing the Fourth of July parade in 1967, a theme has been a tradition. Last year, Eric Weiss won with the theme “Independence Day—the Palisades Way.”

PAPA is once again asking residents to submit a clever or witty or poignant or memorable theme for the 2017 parade. Themes need to be short—ideally, two or three word phrases.

Submit your best idea(s) to palisadesparade@gmail.com by May 5 at 5 p.m. If your theme is selected, you will be invited to ride in the parade atop a Station 69 fire truck, and the Palisades News will feature you in a story.