Palisades Business Improvement District Board Opposes Street Vendors

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

At its Jan. 11 meeting, the Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID) board voted to send a letter to Councilman Mike Bonin, seeking an exemption from the proposed permitting of street vendors in Los Angeles.

The BID letter stated that its board was “unanimously opposed to street vending in our BID district. If it should become law, we would like to see an Opt-In/Out system in place, except for our existing Farmer’s Market. Please keep us apprised of the ongoing discussions and decisions.”

In reaching their decision, BID members cited blocked sidewalks, the liability of a vendor in front of a business, the failure of vendors to pay property taxes and the responsibility for cleanup, as reasons for opting out.

On January 31, the L.A. City Council voted to decriminalize sidewalk vending, noting that Los Angeles was one of the only major cities in the U.S. that doesn’t allow it.

According to the city’s chief legislative analyst, an estimated 10,000 food vendors and 40,000 other vendors do business on sidewalks, roadways and parks in L.A. Selling food or goods on a sidewalk can lead to misdemeanor charges.