PaliHi Softball Leads League

Palisades High School’s softball team led the Western League as of this past weekend, April 29 and April 30, with an 8-2 record, including two wins against each of three teams: University (13-3 and 12-0), Fairfax (11-0 and 6-0) and Venice (3-1 and 7-6). The Dolphins split a pair with Hamilton (winning 11-0 and losing 1-2), lost to LACES, 6-5, in a tight early April game.

Pali’s final games include a battle played Monday against Westchester, which lost to the Dolphins, 16-3, in their previous match.

On May 3, Pali will host LACES at 3 p.m. to close out the regular season.