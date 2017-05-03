Delay for New Track, Field at Palisades High School?

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

At the Palisades High School board meeting on April 18, Interim Operations Director Don Parcell warned that in order for the school to replace its stadium playing field and running track, it needs LAUSD approval.

“If they make a determination relatively quickly we could move forward [this summer],” Parcell said.

On April 21, the News spoke to John Napoli, LAUSD’s complex project manager, and asked him how long it would take for approval. “I can’t say,” Napoli said. “I haven’t received anything yet [from Parcell] to submit for review.”

Under Pali’s former Director of Operations David Riccardi, replacement of the 10-year-old disintegrating artificial turf field and all-weather track was set to begin June 12, the Monday after PaliHi’s graduation. The project was scheduled to take 10-12 weeks, with ordering by May 1, in order to ensure that materials would arrive on time for the installation.

That timeline meant the field would be completed in time for Pali’s first home football game on Aug. 31. It also meant that the Palisades Americanism Parade Association would have to move its Fourth of July concert and fireworks to the school’s baseball field.