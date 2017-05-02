Palisades Crime: Arrests for Battery and Vehicle Burglary

The following May 1, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.



BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

15900 Temecula St, btwn 4/24/17 at 6 PM and 4/25/17 at 8 AM . The suspect took the headlights from victim’s vehicle.

Entrada/Amalfi, 4/29/17 btwn 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money. 400 Upper Mesa Rd, 4/25/17 at 11 AM. A 25-year -ld male was arrested at 5800 Kelvin Ave for a BTFV that occurred on 1/27/17.

THEFT

600 Frontera, 4/27/17 btwn 2:30 PM and 3:30 PM . The suspect tricked victim into sending $4000 by pretending victim’s grandson was in jail and needed bail.

VANDALISM

17700 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 4/14/17 at 10 AM and 4/15/17 at 10:30 AM. The suspect broke a tail lamp on victim’s vehicle.

OTHER CRIMES

Battery

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/26/17 at 11:50 AM . A 38 year old male was arrested for battery after shoving victim into a wall.