PaliHi Wins 9 Straight Boys Tennis Titles

The Palisades High School tennis team captured its ninth consecutive City Section team title on April 25, defeating Granada Hills 21-8-1/2.
Another title is already in sight, given that Pali had just two seniors this year: RJ Sands, who has committed to Penn, and Lucas Bellamy, who will play for UCLA.
This is the 25th boys title for coach Bud Kling, who has also won 17 City Section girls titles since 1979.
The boys will now vie for City individual and double titles. Out of 52 players in singles play, the Dolphins hold four top rankings: Jake Sands is ranked first, brother RJ Sands is third, Lucas Bellamy is fifth and Diego Huttepan seventh.
Last year, Jake lost to Ryan Nuno of Granada Hills in the championship match, 6-2, 7-5. It was Nuno’s second City title in three years. This year Nuno is ranked second.
The first round is May 2, with the quarterfinals on May 4, semis on May 8 and the finals May 11 at the Balboa Sports Center.
On the doubles side, out of 32 teams, Pali’s Henry Lovett and Lincoln Bellamy are seeded first, Danilo Millic and Jack Harrington are seeded third, and Jason Freedland and Alex Strohmeier are fourth.
Their first round is on May 3 and the finals are also on May 11.
