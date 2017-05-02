PaliHi Wins 9 Straight Boys Tennis Titles

The Palisades High School tennis team captured its ninth consecutive City Section team title on April 25, defeating Granada Hills 21-8-1/2.

Another title is already in sight, given that Pali had just two seniors this year: RJ Sands, who has committed to Penn, and Lucas Bellamy, who will play for UCLA.

This is the 25th boys title for coach Bud Kling, who has also won 17 City Section girls titles since 1979.

The boys will now vie for City individual and double titles. Out of 52 players in singles play, the Dolphins hold four top rankings: Jake Sands is ranked first, brother RJ Sands is third, Lucas Bellamy is fifth and Diego Huttepan seventh.