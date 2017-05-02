PaliHi Baseball Team Holds An 8-Game Winning Streak

The Palisades High School baseball team is riding an eight-game winning streak in Western League play with its final two games of the season against LACES this week.

The Dolphins lost twice to Venice (5-4 and 7-3) in their first league match-ups, but then had commanding victories over Hamilton (10-0 and 12-0), University (10- 0 and 10-0), and Fairfax (10-0 and 10-3).