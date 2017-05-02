PaliHi Baseball Team Holds An 8-Game Winning Streak

The Palisades High School baseball team is riding an eight-game winning streak in Western League play with its final two games of the season against LACES this week.
The Dolphins lost twice to Venice (5-4 and 7-3) in their first league match-ups, but then had commanding victories over Hamilton (10-0 and 12-0), University (10- 0 and 10-0), and Fairfax (10-0 and 10-3).
Last week, Pali faced Westchester and powered to a 12-4 victory on April 25, with the players combining for 18 hits, including three hits and two RBIs from senior Leo Bucksbaum and two hits and three RBIs from junior Jacob Kalt.
Two days later, the Dolphins’ second game against Westchester went into extra innings. Sophomore Will Coquillard scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Kalt in the ninth to provide a 9-8 victory.
Venice is the league leader with an 11-1 record, while Pali is solidly in second place at 8-2 (and 14-11 overall this season).
The team’s last home game will be against LACES on May 4 at 6 p.m.
