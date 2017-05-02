Enjoy the Palisades Chamber Expo on May 7

Kicking off the events that lead to the Fourth of July in Pacific Palisades is the Ninth Annual Community Expo & Exotic/Classic Autos. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, there will be booths, music and fun activities sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Antioch and Via de la Paz (down to Bowdoin) will be closed to traffic, allowing visitors to stroll down the streets. This will be a great time to view the more than 60 autos on display, including an extremely rare center-door 1919 Ford Model T. There will also be a mix of cars from the 1930s (including a 1937 Cord Sportsman), ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Don’t miss taking a closer look at a 2015 Ferrari California.

Merchant booths, many of which will have free items, include ADT Security; Allstate Insurance; Areté Preparatory School; Atria Park; Brentwood Art Center; Chabad Jewish Center; Gelson’s Market; Gibson International; Hornburg Jaguar; Juice Crafters; Kehillat Israel; LAPD; Liberty Mutual Insurance; Luxe Homecare & Travel; Pacific Palisades Dentistry; Pacific Palisades Pediatric Dentistry; Palisades/ Malibu YMCA; RLB Architecture; Rodeo Realty; Rotary