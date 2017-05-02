Enjoy the Palisades Chamber Expo on May 7

Kicking off the events that lead to the Fourth of July in Pacific Palisades is the Ninth Annual Community Expo & Exotic/Classic Autos. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, there will be booths, music and fun activities sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
Antioch and Via de la Paz (down to Bowdoin) will be closed to traffic, allowing visitors to stroll down the streets. This will be a great time to view the more than 60 autos on display, including an extremely rare center-door 1919 Ford Model T. There will also be a mix of cars from the 1930s (including a 1937 Cord Sportsman), ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Don’t miss taking a closer look at a 2015 Ferrari California.
Merchant booths, many of which will have free items, include ADT Security; Allstate Insurance; Areté Preparatory School; Atria Park; Brentwood Art Center; Chabad Jewish Center; Gelson’s Market; Gibson International; Hornburg Jaguar; Juice Crafters; Kehillat Israel; LAPD; Liberty Mutual Insurance; Luxe Homecare & Travel; Pacific Palisades Dentistry; Pacific Palisades Pediatric Dentistry; Palisades/ Malibu YMCA; RLB Architecture; Rodeo Realty; Rotary
Club of Pacific Palisades; Serenity Trauma Healing Center; Studio K Training; Suntricity Solar; Maria Elena Tapia, DDS; Topanga Lumber Company; and Village School Summer Camp.
Chairman Club sponsors for the Expo are Areté Preparatory Academy; Gibson International; Hornburg Jaguar Land Rover Santa Monica; Luxe Homecare; RLB Architecture; and U.S. Bank.
The Expo is chaired by Joyce Brunelle of Suntricity Solar and Classic Autos is chaired by Roberta Donohue of the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club.
Chamber committee members include Vahn Alexander (Berkshire Hathaway); Mike Ball (ADT); Richard Blumenberg (RLB Architecture); Holly Davis (Coldwell Banker); Tim Marschall (TMC Construction); Susan Payne (RE/MAX Realty); Ramis Sadrieh (Technology for You!); Bill Shuttic (Ultimate Health & Wellness); Les Sumpter (A Rental Connection); and Fay Vahdani (Luxe Home Healthcare).
For a booth or to participate, call the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce at (310) 459-7963.
Performance Schedule
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Children’s entertainer Michael Cladis and his one-man band
10-10:45 a.m. – Alper Music School
11 a.m.-2 p.m – Amazing Music, directed by Patrick Hildebrand (Allstate Insurance)
Noon-12:30 p.m. – Emily Kay’s Fancy Feet dancers
12:30-1 p.m. – Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts
Ongoing Events
Facepainter (Corner Construction & American Legion)
Petting Zoo (Sunset West Plumbing & Palisades Dermatology)
Adam the Balloon Man (Pacific Palisades Veterinary Hospital)
Popcorn Machine (Fancy Feet, Jackie Maduff & Gelson’s)
