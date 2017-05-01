Palisadian Helps Lead World of Children Event in Beverly Hills

Sarah Conner, president of the Pacific Palisades Residents Association, was a co-chairperson for the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards held at the Montage Beverly Hills on April 19, which raised $350,000. Her daughters Eden and Claire sang at the event as part of the Carlthorp School Chorus.
World of Children is a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children. It was founded in 1998 by Harry Leibowitz and Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz, and honorees receive a cash grant to continue their work with children.
Arwa Damon was honored for providing life-altering medical care for children with catastrophic injuries in Syria and other war-torn areas. Meghan Pasricha harnesses the power of youth to change the world through her organization, Global Youth H.E.L.P.
Dr. Jorge Rojas-Zegers offers holistic treatment for young burn victims in South America through his organization, COANIQUEM, and Dr. Jumana Odeh provides treatment for children with special needs in Palestine through her organization, Palestinian Happy Child Centre.
