Palisadian Helps Lead World of Children Event in Beverly Hills

Sarah Conner, president of the Pacific Palisades Residents Association, was a co-chairperson for the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards held at the Montage Beverly Hills on April 19, which raised $350,000. Her daughters Eden and Claire sang at the event as part of the Carlthorp School Chorus.

World of Children is a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children. It was founded in 1998 by Harry Leibowitz and Kay Isaacson-Leibowitz, and honorees receive a cash grant to continue their work with children.