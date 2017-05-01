PaliHi Girls Lacrosse Loses in Championship

The Palisades High school girls lacrosse team, coached by Betsy Economou, lost 6-5 to Birmingham in the City Section finals on Saturday, April 29..

“It was a sad way to end our [regular] season,” said senior goalie Jackie Au. “It was fun this year and I have some great bruises—which meant I saved a lot of goals.” She had 10 saves in this game.

Ally Stahl, one of Pali’s most consistent scorers this season, scored three goals in the final, and said, “We tried as hard as we could, but it was a tough loss.” Lily Wollman and Isabel McKinlay also scored. During the regular season, the two teams split their two games, while the Dolphins easily beat their other league opponents, Westchester, Hamilton and VAAS.