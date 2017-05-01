PaliHi Boys Lacrosse Wins City Title

The Palisades High School boys lacrosse team made it look easy on Saturday, April 29, routing Hamilton, 16-6, to win the City Section championship.

With Brandon Kay winning 18 out of 21 faceoffs, Palisades constantly had possession, and with that, the forwards and middies went to work. Zane Daily and Jack O’Rourke each scored four goals, Macchio Rissone tallied three, Giovani Mazariegos and James Burks each had two and Joey Hirschman added one.

“There was no better way of ending my final home game,” said Kay, who will be playing club lacrosse at the University of Iowa next year, where he plans to major in economics. He started in the faceoff posi- tion about 2 1⁄2 years ago, and attributes his quickness and skill to the hard work he’s put in on the field. Additionally, he played box lacrosse and club lacrosse with the Santa Monica Dragons and the Face-off Academy.

“This is a gritty position,” said Kay, who noted that the team’s success is built on the fact that the players are like a family. “We have a network. On and off the field we support each other.”