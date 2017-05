Hundreds of nearly new fiction and nonfiction books, art books, cookbooks, coffee-table books, DVDs and CDs will be sold from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, May 5, at the Palisades Branch Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

As an added convenience, credit cards as well as cash and checks, will now be accepted for payment.

All proceeds help the branch library purchase books, research materials and other items it would not otherwise be able to offer. Visit friendsofpalilibrary.org.