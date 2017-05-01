Andy Neal Lived in Pacific Palisades Alleys

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

He was sleeping in the alleyway behind Il Piccolo Ritrovo, off Sunset, when Palisadian Jimmy Dunne found him in the early summer of 2016. Dunne took Andy Neal, 22, to the Bel Air Bay Club and the youth was hired as summer help.

By early winter, the job was over and Andy found himself on the street, again. He made a sign, “I need a job” and attached his resume to it.

A Palisadian met Andy at the corner of Via de la Paz and Sunset one morning, talked to him, then brought him to the nearby Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce office, hoping someone might know of a job. He told Andy, “You’re too young to be on the street.”

Sharon Kilbride, an active member of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH), was contacted and she quickly drove to the chamber office and met Andy. On the spot, she hired him to weed the Marquez Cemetery in Santa Monica Canyon, and for the next two days, he worked. Kilbride posted a notice on Nextdoor Palisades, which yielded three more small jobs from locals.

Kilbride then introduced Andy to the PPTFH social worker Glanda Sherman and the two spoke to Vons store manager Ian Mooney and service operating manager Celeste Hayeck about the possibility of hiring homeless individuals who were in need of work. They agreed, as long as the person could pass the background check.

In March, Hayeck hired Andy as a courtesy clerk at Vons, on Sunset at Pacific Coast Highway.

“He really needed a job,” said Hayeck, who also hired a homeless woman, Maya, who had been living near Vons in her car with her mom.