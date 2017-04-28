L.A. Riots: From the Inside

Story and photos by Bart Bartholomew

(Editor’s note: This is a first-person account by the only professional journalist to document the flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which featured some of the worst rioting, looting and arson in the history of the United States. At the time, Bart Bartholomew was a freelance photographer in L.A., working for Time, Newsweek, U.S. News, USA Today and The New York Times. He now lives in Pacific Palisades.)

On April 29, 1992, I was on assignment for The New York Times. I parked my car in a grocery store lot in South Central L.A. and jumped into an LAPD squad car, joined by two LAPD officers in the front and an F.B.I. agent beside me. The drug market in L.A. was embroiled in a turf war, and police suspected that a gang from El Salvador was making inroads.

We cruised alley after alley searching for “MS13” graffiti until the car radio blared: “Judge Stanley Weisberg will hand down the Rodney King beating verdicts in two hours.”

I called The New York Times photo desk in New York and was told to go to the courthouse in Simi Valley. I argued. If it was a guilty verdict against the LAPD officers who had beaten Rodney King, the photo would be reaction in the courtroom. That would be a “pool photo” (one photographer shoots it, but must share the photo with everyone), and I didn’t need to be there. But, if the LAPD officers were pronounced “not guilty,” the reaction would be on the streets of South Central. I was IN South Central. The rest of the press corps was in Simi Valley. My gut said, “stay put.” New York agreed.

Entering the 77th Division headquarters (between La Brea and the 110 Freeway, north of Century), I went straight to the sergeant and said I was from The New York Times and asked, “May I speak to your lieutenant?”

The sergeant grinned at me and said, “I’ll let the lieutenant know you are here, but there aren’t going to be any ‘ride alongs’ today.”

The lieutenant was equally succinct. “I’m going to be responsible for a lot today. I don’t want to be responsible for you.”