Build a Palisades Fourth of July Parade Float? Sure, It’s Easy!

By Sarah Stockman

Palisades News Reporter

(Editor’s note: The Palisades Americanism Parade Association, which puts together the annual Fourth of July Pacific Palisades Parade, wants youth in different neighborhoods to compete to see who can build the best float. Last year News reporter Sarah Stockman wrote about how easy it was to make a float. Have fun!! Contact: palisadesparade@gmail.com.)

Every year the Palisades Fourth of July Parade brings joy to children and parents alike. From skydivers to camels, the parade never ceases to surprise and amaze. However, every year it is strangely lacking in floats.

Perhaps this is due to the supposed cost of floats or the expected decadence required to create a proper float, but floats really are not that complicated. They don’t have to be covered in flower petals as in the Tournament of Roses Parade or sport a giant floating character as in the Macy’s Day Parade.

Instead, a float can be anything you want it to be, and relatively easily, too. After all, floats are essentially made of a moveable base decorated thematically.

The hardest part about making a float is choosing a theme. Although a theme is not required, it makes it easier to construct a float when there’s a focus. Do you want to send the Palisades a message? Do you want to shout to the world how much you love dogs? Do you want to brag about your gardening skills? A float is definitely the place to do one, or all, of these things.