‘A Window Between Worlds’ Fundraiser Set for May 6 in Venice

A Window Between Worlds (AWBW) will host its annual Art in the Afternoon fundraiser, from noon to 4 p.m. on May 6 at the Venice Skills Center, 611 5th Avenue. The festivities will be hosted by G Hannelius, known for her starring role in Dog with a Blog.

Tickets are available at awbw.org/aia. Kids (12 and under) are $15, teens (13-17) $25 and adults $60. You can also sponsor an AWBW program participant’s attendance through the website.

Admission includes free food from In-N-Out Burger (noon to 2 p.m.), Panda Express, Fresh Brothers and Hubert’s Lemonade. Tickets also include art projects, face painting, chalk art and Hoop it Up Hula Hooping. Color Me Mine and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will also be there, along with multiple carnival games (with prizes), a bouncy slide for the kids and live and silent auctions for the adults.

Proceeds from Art in the Afternoon will directly benefit AWBW’s network of transformative arts programs through funding scholarships, art supplies, training, curriculum development and the launching of new programs.