Palisades News Letters: Opinion on Handling Service Animal Fakers

Dogs in Grocery Stores

To the person who kicked a dog in Ralphs (“Heard About Town” column, April 5), please don’t do that. The dog is an innocent victim of a narcissistic pet owner and Ralphs.

Instead, you should have first yelled “HELP!” at the top of your lungs when the dog nipped your leg, to get everyone’s attention in the store, including the manager.

Second, use your cell phone to quickly take a picture of the owner with her dog in the store.

Third, with the help of Ralphs management, get the owner’s contact information to report her to police authorities for having an unsafe dog and to health authorities for bringing a pet into a food facility (a properly trained service dog would not nip at someone’s leg)!

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), it is a federal crime to pretend to be disabled or that a pet is a service dog. It is also a violation of California health law, subject to fines of up to $1,000 and six months in jail or both.

A stiff fine and/or jail for the pet owner for breaking the law is a more fitting punishment for the nip than a kick to an innocent dog.

Fourth, report Ralphs management to the State of California and to corporate headquarters for not asking the dog owner the two questions allowed by the ADA when she entered the store with her dog: 1.) Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? 2.)What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?