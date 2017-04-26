Panhandling in Pacific Palisades: Should I Give?

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Panhandlers continually work the corners along Pacific Coast Highway at Sunset, Temescal Canyon and Chautauqua. They hold up signs that read “Anything helps,” “I’m hungry” and “Will work for food.” Most of these transients look haggard and in need of a bath and clean clothes.

Do you roll down your car window and hand them $20?

Does that money simply help them avoid having to seek the services that are available to the homeless?

Those questions were addressed at a town hall meeting on April 3 at the Palisades Library community room, hosted by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH). About 75 people attended.

Surprisingly, the PPTFH has not yet taken a position on panhandling and wants feedback from the community as it works to get transients off the sidewalks and into shelters.

Carlos Rodriguez, manager of the 76 gas station on PCH at Sunset, said he has heard both sides of the argument.

On one hand, people feel badly and ask, “Why aren’t we more humane?,” but on the other side, he sees panhandlers get the money, then go buy beer and head to the beach.

“Some of my customers ask, ‘Why are you allowing them to panhandle?’” Rodriguez said. Other customers, having seen the panhandlers become violent, won’t allow their children alone near his station.