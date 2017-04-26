Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Jim Kirtley Takes Dollies to Haiti

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Jim Kirtley, the new interim executive director of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, recently returned from building a septic system for a new medical clinic in Haiti, where he also distributed dollies and teddy bears to children.

The medical clinic, which is being built in stages by various churches, is going up in Sobier, a town with approximately 5,000 residents who have no electricity or running water, although they do have cell phones, which they charge with solar panels. Kirtley went as part of a First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica team, and he spent much of his time digging a 6-ft.-by-6-ft.- by-10-ft. hole for the septic system.

The crew, which included many Haitians, used sledgehammers, picks and shovels to dig through the rock.

“It was awesome to do something that is going to last for the community,” said Kirtley, a fit athlete who competes in obstacle-course races. Even with his intense training, which began four years ago and helped him lose about 50 pounds, Kirtley found that after five minutes of swinging a sledgehammer, he needed to take a break. The Haitian teens, on the other hand, could work steadily for 20 minutes at a time. “Their endurance and stamina was incredible.”

The entire group also put a tin roof on the clinic and cleaned and painted previously installed steel work.

The Haitian community, which speaks French creole, worked alongside the church members, both in construction and through providing the crew tasty meals featuring items like spicy peanut butter, goat, octopus, conch and “Haitian spaghetti,” which included butter, ham and vegetables.

“It was all really good,” Kirtley noted.