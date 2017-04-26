Kids Create in Theatre Palisades Unplugged

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Last September, Lara Ganz and Caitlin Tortorici took a leap into the unknown with 15 kids.

Instead of doing a pre-written show like they had done before, Ganz, the Theatre Palisades Youth director, and Tortorici, a Crossroads teacher, helped the kids, ranging in age from 9 to 14, to create their own troupe called Theatre Palisades Youth Unplugged.

“The idea was no fancy costumes, no fancy sets, just kids’ true voices telling their true stories,” Ganz said.

Co-directors Ganz, a former actress who is studying for a master’s in drama therapy, and Tortorici, who did both theater and drama therapy in college, incorporated special techniques to create a safe and supportive atmosphere for the kids to delve deep into themselves and share their ideas with each other. Then Tortorici, also a writer, crafted some of those ideas into scripts that the entire group transformed into a December show, Express Yourself.