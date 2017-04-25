Tim Goldman’s L.A. Riot Videos to Be Featured In Upcoming Television Shows

Some of Palisades High School graduate Tim Goldman’s footage from the L.A. riots and his associated interviews will be featured in ABC’s Let It Fall, which premieres April 28; A&E’s L.A. Burning: 25 Years After the Riots, which aired April 18; a Showtime documentary that played April 21; a History Channel show that aired April 23; Smithsonian’s The Lost Tapes that aired April 23; and a National Geographic special, which will air on April 30. Palisades News photographer Bart Bartholomew will also be featured in the A&E and History Channel shows.

Above: Outnumbered police officers received the controversial order to break ranks and quickly retreat to squad cars as Florence and Normandie was evacuated. Right: An empowered crowd taunted retreating police officers before turning and beating the only professional journalist to record the flashpoint of the rioting, looting, arson and killing that followed on the streets of Los Angeles.

Above: Outnumbered police officers received the controversial order to break ranks and quickly retreat to squad cars as Florence and Normandie was evacuated. Right: An empowered crowd taunted retreating police officers before turning and beating the only professional journalist to record the flashpoint of the rioting, looting, arson and killing that followed on the streets of Los Angeles.

Author: Matt Sanderson

