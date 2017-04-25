Tim Goldman’s L.A. Riot Videos to Be Featured In Upcoming Television Shows

Some of Palisades High School graduate Tim Goldman’s footage from the L.A. riots and his associated interviews will be featured in ABC’s Let It Fall, which premieres April 28; A&E’s L.A. Burning: 25 Years After the Riots, which aired April 18; a Showtime documentary that played April 21; a History Channel show that aired April 23; Smithsonian’s The Lost Tapes that aired April 23; and a National Geographic special, which will air on April 30. Palisades News photographer Bart Bartholomew will also be featured in the A&E and History Channel shows.