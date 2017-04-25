Saving a Palisadian’s Life While Videotaping the L.A. Riots

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

(This is part of a three-part series in remembering the L.A. riots 25 years later.)

Tim Goldman and his best friend happened to have video cameras in hand when a riot broke out in their neighborhood.

It wasn’t just any riot either. It was the start of the 1992 L.A. riots, one of the worst riots in U.S. history, which left more than 50 dead, 2,383 injured, and $1 billion in property damage. As the night wore on, 1977 Palisades High grad Goldman, his friend and his brother, to whom Goldman had also given a video camera, happened to be the only people on the street pointing cameras at the events.

“I thought it was so surreal that I would just record it,” Goldman told the Palisades News. “Of course, I’d never been in a situation like that before. I had a camera in my hand, so I was just recording.”

The riots, which were triggered that April by the acquittal of four white police officers who had severely beaten an African American man during his arrest, had profound effects for Los Angeles and the country, but the events also were seminal for Goldman, who grew up several blocks away from the riot’s flashpoint at the corner of Florence and Normandie.