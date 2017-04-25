Palisades Crime: Man Throws Glass Bottle at Head; Homeowner Confronts Burglar

The following April 25, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

100 West Channel, 4/23/17 btwn 6 PM and 7:30 PM . The suspect took victim’s vehicle using keys found inside victim’s unsecured home.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 4/16/17 btwn 4:20 PM and 5:30 PM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone .

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/21/17 btwn 3 PM and 5:30 PM . The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse and laptop computer.

400 Almar, 4/22/17 btwn 6:45 PM and 10:10 PM . The suspect smashed two windows on victim's vehicle but no property was taken.

14800 Corona Del Mar, 4/22/17 btwn 4 PM and 7:50 PM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim's vehicle and ransacked the vehicle glove box.

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/22/17 btwn 1 PM and 3 PM . The suspect smashed a window on victim's vehicle and took a laptop computer.

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

15300 Antioch, 4/23/17 at 11:20 PM. A 32 year old male was arrested for ADW after throwing a glass bottle at victim’s head.

BURGLARY

861 Alma Real, 4/21/17 at 7:10 PM. A 19 year old male was arrested for a burglary that occurred on 4/6/17 .

17100 Palisades Cir, 4/23/17 at 5:15 AM. The suspect (male black, black hair, 5’10″175 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s home causing victim’s dog to bark. The victim then confronted the suspect and chased him from the home.

100 West Channel, 4/23/17 6 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took money and a car key.

THEFT

1300 Avenida De Cortez, 4/20/17 btwn 3 PM and 11 PM . The suspect entered victim’s backyard and took a chair, garden shears, and a water pipe.

VANDALISM

17300 Sunset, 4/19/17 at 5:35 PM . The suspect (female, black hair brown eyes, 5’3″ 105 lb, 30 years) broke multiple display racks at victim’s business.

17000 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 4/19/17 at 12 AM and 4/21/17 at 8 AM. The suspects (identified) damaged concrete on victim’s property.

17300 Sunset, 4/24/17 at 4:36 AM. The suspect (male black, dark hair, 5’7″ 155 lb, 20 years) threw a rock at victims business causing a window to break.