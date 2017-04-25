Palisades Crime: Man Throws Glass Bottle at Head; Homeowner Confronts Burglar

The following April 25, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
GRAND THEFT AUTO
100 West Channel, 4/23/17 btwn 6 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle using keys found inside victim’s unsecured home.
BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE
- Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 4/16/17 btwn 4:20 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a cell phone.
- Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/21/17 btwn 3 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse and laptop computer.
- 400 Almar, 4/22/17 btwn 6:45 PM and 10:10 PM. The suspect smashed two windows on victim’s vehicle but no property was taken.
- 14800 Corona Del Mar, 4/22/17 btwn 4 PM and 7:50 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and ransacked the vehicle glove box.
- Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 4/22/17 btwn 1 PM and 3 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a laptop computer.
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
- 15300 Antioch, 4/23/17 at 11:20 PM. A 32 year old male was arrested for ADW after throwing a glass bottle at victim’s head.
BURGLARY
- 861 Alma Real, 4/21/17 at 7:10 PM. A 19 year old male was arrested for a burglary that occurred on 4/6/17.
- 17100 Palisades Cir, 4/23/17 at 5:15 AM. The suspect (male black, black hair, 5’10″175 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s home causing victim’s dog to bark. The victim then confronted the suspect and chased him from the home.
- 100 West Channel, 4/23/17 6 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took money and a car key.
THEFT
1300 Avenida De Cortez, 4/20/17 btwn 3 PM and 11 PM. The suspect entered victim’s backyard and took a chair, garden shears, and a water pipe.
VANDALISM
- 17300 Sunset, 4/19/17 at 5:35 PM. The suspect (female, black hair brown eyes, 5’3″ 105 lb, 30 years) broke multiple display racks at victim’s business.
- 17000 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 4/19/17 at 12 AM and 4/21/17 at 8 AM. The suspects (identified) damaged concrete on victim’s property.
- 17300 Sunset, 4/24/17 at 4:36 AM. The suspect (male black, dark hair, 5’7″ 155 lb, 20 years) threw a rock at victims business causing a window to break.
