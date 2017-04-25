Palisades Alliance for Seniors Discuss Serious Issues Presented from Hoarding

By Rosemary Kelly

Special to the Palisades News

Compulsive hoarding is a mental disorder marked by an obsessive need to acquire and keep things—even if the items are worthless, hazardous or unsanitary.

Many of us do spring cleaning, a yearly challenge to try to stay ahead of accumulating “junk” in our household, but those are fighting words to somebody who is becoming a chronic hoarder, and it’s something that needs to be addressed.

Christina Nairn LCSW, chairwoman of the Hoarding Task Force and Supervisor for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Genesis Program spoke to a large audience in the Palisades Library community room on April 3, under the auspices of Palisades Alliance Senior Group.

Nairn has worked for 13 years with hoarders. When she was in graduate school at Long Beach State University, she first became interested in the disorder. Hoarding is now listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM).

She spoke about how some hoard items such as clothing, newspapers, file boxes, animals, books and stuffed animals. Some people have a hard time discarding items, which means it can affect the quality of life, health and emotions.