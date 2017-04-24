Westside Riding School to Hold Annual Will Rogers Horse Show

The Westside Riding School, located in Will Rogers State Historic Park, will have its annual spring horse show on Sunday, May 7, by the Will Rogers barn.

Participants will demonstrate their equine skills, including dressage and jumping. Demonstrations will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In conjunction with the horse show, an art show with photography by Palisadian Tricia Taper will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.