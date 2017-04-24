Westside Riding School to Hold Annual Will Rogers Horse Show

The Westside Riding School, located in Will Rogers State Historic Park, will have its annual spring horse show on Sunday, May 7, by the Will Rogers barn.
Participants will demonstrate their equine skills, including dressage and jumping. Demonstrations will be ongoing from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In conjunction with the horse show, an art show with photography by Palisadian Tricia Taper will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is also the first weekend for polo, with club chukkers taking place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is $12.
Dorte Lindegaard started the Riding School in 2006, and English, Western, Polo and horsemanship lessons for children and adults are offered at Will Rogers. Additionally, guided trail riding is available, as are birthday parties and camps.
Call (310) 904-9846 or email info@westsideridingschoolcom.
