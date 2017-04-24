Palisades Fourth of July Parade Volunteers Needed

Residents, college students, teens and kids are all needed to help with the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July parade. Come to the meeting on May 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 15247 La Cruz Dr. and see how you can best assist to make this the best parade ever. Visit palisadesparade.org or go to Facebook Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Celebration.

