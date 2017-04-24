Editorial: Tolerance Is More Than Words

by Sue Pascoe

If we can’t get beyond “us” and “them,” nothing in this world will ever change for the better. When we make someone “those” people, we strip them of humanity to make us feel superior.

Thank god, Tim Goldman didn’t look at the color of Bart Bartholomew’s skin, but instead helped protect the photographer from angry street protestors in April 1992. If the African American had not taken brave action, Bartholomew could easily have been the first fatality of the L.A. riots. (See our three-part series.)

We all wonder how we would react in a crisis. Most of us, luckily, will never have to find out. It is easy to be an armchair moralist, until you have a real situation to confront.

Experienced motorcyclist David Babalyan died at the corner of Sunset and Chautauqua on April 2, in a motorcycle/vehicle accident, which is still under investigation. That may not be completed for another month or two, according to LAPD West Traffic Investigator Panameno. He did confirm that the driver of the car was 16, and too young to have passengers in the car legally.

On April 5, a candlelight vigil was held at the scene of the accident. Babalyan’s immediate family, his fiancé, his sister, his daughter and members of the Ruthless Ryderz came to the site. According to our photographer (Bart Bartholomew) who was at the location, all were respectful of the neighborhood and parked legally.

Unfortunately, some residents decided that this was the time to teach the Ruthless Ryderz a lesson.

Even as Bablyan’s family and Ryderz mourned their loss, letters were left on cars, stating “The Ruthless Ryderz New Mission Statement. We are dedicated to the safety and quiet of the Pacific Palisades Village—a family community.”