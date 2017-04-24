A Calvary Christian Preschool Playground Created from Nature

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Photos courtesy Calvary Christian School

A traditional playground with plastic equipment at Calvary Christian Preschool has been transformed into an outdoor classroom where nature is the centerpiece.

“It’s such a difference for the kids,” said outdoor teacher Matt Hirsch, who helped orchestrate the effort. “The plastic—it’s almost indestructible. These materials are natural. They fall apart. Now, the kids are seeing the process of nature. They’re immersed in it.”

As Hirsch provides a tour of the space, which previously held monkey bars and rubber chips, he indicates the new classroom’s “Action Area” with its small hill and valley, the “Climbing Area” with a rock wall and ropes, a “Building Area” with blocks—many of which come from fallen wood that he harvested and cut—and a “Messy Materials Area,” which has a stump, logs, leaves, pinecones and bark that kids can move, dig through, and watch fall apart. The kids also enjoy simply struggling to move some of the heavy items to a new location.

The “Messy Materials” space doesn’t get cleaned up either. Everything is simply left as it is for the next adventurers to use.