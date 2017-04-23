L.A. Riots Exploded After King Verdict

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

On March 3, 1991, during an arrest, African-American Rodney King was surrounded by police officers and beaten so severely that he was left with a fractured cheek-bone, broken leg and 11 broken bones at the base of his skull.

Much of the beating was captured on videotape by a witness on a nearby balcony, and then the footage was sent to television station KTLA. Soon, the beating was playing across the country repeatedly, and four of the officers were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and use of excessive force.

The tape and its exposure of police brutality shocked many Americans, and the officers were subsequently tried and acquitted in a Simi Valley court on April 29, 1992. This acquittal appalled many people, including members of the black community, who couldn’t understand how even with a videotape showing 56 baton swings, the police escaped criminal consequences.