Viewpoint: The IRS Tax Man Sigheth

Lately my little voice has been nagging “better get those tax receipts organized before the April 18 deadline.” Truly, how can you get excited about tax receipts? After undergoing an audit, I discovered they are like little pieces of gold.

I’ve always lived my life thinking that when you got randomly chosen out of a trillion people it’s got to be a lucky thing, like Lotto. Boy, were my rose-colored glasses shattered when an IRS envelope came requesting our presence at an audit.

Armed with my receipts, Advil, Tylenol and my tax preparer, I arrived on time for my audit. Nervous? Not me, until we walked in and recognized the look on the auditor’s face. It was the look of a lion … a really hungry lion … who’d just spotted a five-course dinner. I think he even licked his chops.

The appointment was painless enough . . . in a root-canal-with-no-novocaine sort of way. Did you know that just because your IRS man can’t use a certain deduction, you can’t either?

“You had to pay for parking to see a client?” my IRS guy said. “Too bad, I can’t deduct my parking. You can’t deduct yours.”

It was at about this point that I started to see the big picture. Here they sat, these soldiers of the IRS, crunching numbers in their gray cubicles, computers not working right, planes from LAX buzzing overhead.