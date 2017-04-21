Theatre Palisades Playwrights Festival; Diane Grant Honored

Theatre Palisades will hold its final play reading of the 8th annual Playwrights Festival at 7:30 on April 25 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

The festival gives authors the chance to hear their works read aloud after the show has been cast and rehearsed. There’s a $5 admission charge. Parking and refreshments are free. Visit Theatrepalisades.org or call (310) 454-1970 for more information.

The final play will be Viola: Seven Days in Selma by Jim McGinn. The story revolves around the tempestuous life story of Viola Liuzzo, the only white woman to die for the cause of civil rights. This play was written after extensive research with Viola’s five children, her friends, the FBI and one of the Klansmen who killed her.