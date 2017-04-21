Theatre Palisades Playwrights Festival; Diane Grant Honored

Theatre Palisades will hold its final play reading of the 8th annual Playwrights Festival at 7:30 on April 25 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.
The festival gives authors the chance to hear their works read aloud after the show has been cast and rehearsed. There’s a $5 admission charge. Parking and refreshments are free. Visit Theatrepalisades.org or call (310) 454-1970 for more information.
The final play will be Viola: Seven Days in Selma by Jim McGinn. The story revolves around the tempestuous life story of Viola Liuzzo, the only white woman to die for the cause of civil rights. This play was written after extensive research with Viola’s five children, her friends, the FBI and one of the Klansmen who killed her.
This year’s festival was dedicated to longtime Palisadian Diane Grant, who won first place in PlayFest Santa Barbara this year. In prior years she has won the Cannes Festival Jury Prize, Canada Council Grant, Long Beach Best Works Award, Dramalogue Best Actress and the Jack Okie Awards.
Her plays include What Glorious Times They Had, Sex and Violence, Has Anybody Here Seen Roy?, Rondo a la Condo, A Dog’s Life, The Last of the Daytons and a musical adaption of The Wind in the Willows.
She is married to filmmaker Kerry Feltham, who is a member of the Palisades High School staff.
