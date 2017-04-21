Palisadian Hany Gobreial Promoted to Vice President at Pacific Life

Pacific Life Insurance Company announced eight new officer promotions, effective April 1, and included Pacific Palisades resident Hany Gobreial.

Gobreial, who has been with the company for more than 18 years, was promoted to vice president with corporate risk and capital management. He will serve as the corporate division risk officer, oversee capital management and asset allocations for the corporate surplus portfolio, serve on the Investment Management Counsel, and manage liquidity.