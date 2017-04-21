Palisades Union Bank to Hold Grand Opening

The Pacific Palisades Branch of the Union Bank, which opened in the Clock Tower Building, 15205 Sunset Blvd. in March, will hold a grand opening on Thursday, May 4.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. and wine and appetizers will be served from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. In interested in attending, R.S.V.P to Branch Manager Phillip Nguyen at phillip.nguyen @unionbank.com by Thursday, April 27.

Located next to Chipotle at the corner of Monument and Sunset, the completely redesigned interior has a spacious lobby and plenty of meeting space.

“We are very pleased to join the Palisades community and to welcome new clients into our beautiful new space,” Nguyen said.