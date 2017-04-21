Palisades Union Bank to Hold Grand Opening

The Pacific Palisades Branch of the Union Bank, which opened in the Clock Tower Building, 15205 Sunset Blvd. in March, will hold a grand opening on Thursday, May 4.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. and wine and appetizers will be served from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. In interested in attending, R.S.V.P to Branch Manager Phillip Nguyen at phillip.nguyen @unionbank.com by Thursday, April 27.
Located next to Chipotle at the corner of Monument and Sunset, the completely redesigned interior has a spacious lobby and plenty of meeting space.
“We are very pleased to join the Palisades community and to welcome new clients into our beautiful new space,” Nguyen said.
The Sunset branch features a hospitality bar with complimentary gourmet coffee and free wi-fi for clients. The bank is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Social Icons