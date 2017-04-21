PaliHi Moot Court Team to Compete at Princeton

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

When Palisades High School students formed a Moot Court team three years ago, they wanted to compete against other California high schools, but couldn’t find even one such competition in the state.

So, they organized their own event. Last year, it was held at UCLA, and this year Pepperdine provided space for the competition, which featured 10 teams arguing a case about whether gathering information from a cell phone would qualify as a search under the Fourth Amendment.

Organizing and hosting the competition this year has “been a lot of fun,” said co-president Alicia Abramson, 16, a junior who lives in Pacific Palisades. However, “it’s a lot of work, and it’s pretty stressful too . . . You have to dedicate a lot of time, but in the end, it’s definitely worth it.”

Abramson, who was born in Sweden, worked with the other club members, including co-president Tim Nordahl, to coordinate the event. The competition featured eight rounds that simulated an appeals court case before justices. Unlike mock trial, which Pali also offers, moot court does not include witnesses or the accused. Instead, moot court simulates appellate court cases, which only feature attorneys and justices. “You argue a case as if it were the supreme court of the state or the country,” said fellow club member Eric Halperin. In competitions, moot court participants compete in pairs, so two student attorneys argue a case for the appellant, while two represent the respondent. Four student justices hear the case and ask questions.