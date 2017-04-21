Gardens Explode for Palisades Garden Club Tour

Text by Libby Motika and Laurie Rosendahl

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

The Pacific Palisades Garden Club’s Annual Spring Tour will feature six distinct landscapes on Sunday, April 23, noon to 4 p.m. Tickets ($30) are still available online at pacpalgardenclub.org.

Tickets are also on sale at Gift Garden Antiques (on Antioch at Sunset) and the Sunday Farmers Market at Palisades High School. Other ticket locations include Yamaguchi Nursery in West Los Angeles and Merrihew’s Nursery in Santa Monica. Proceeds go to community education and beautification and public school student gardens.

Contact (424) 268-8780 or pacpalgardenclub.org for more information.

This year’s garden tour confirms that landscapers have come to terms with our semi-desert, notwithstanding the healthy winter rains, and have expanded the palette of water-wise plants through careful selection and imaginative design. They have also reimagined the “garden” as an extension of a home’s living spaces, offering areas for entertaining or for solitary peace in the confines of a beautiful landscape.

Old Wood Charm in Santa Monica

On a quiet street off Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, sits an almost 95-year-old, vine-covered house with a magical garden.