USC Lacrosse Routs UCLA to Advance

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

USC men’s lacrosse club beat UCLA, 17-7, in the Rivalry Cup Challenge at Palisades High School on April 13.

“It was a great win,” said USC club manager and Palisadian Charles Meister.“It’s always great anytime you can beat your rival.”

By winning, Southern Cal advanced to the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association’s Southwestern Conference Division I tournament and will face Arizona State on April 24 in Carlsbad.

How did PaliHi land such an important collegiate game that saw the stands nearly three-fourths full of Trojans and Bruins fans?

“It was supposed to be at the Coliseum,” Meister said, “but the football team didn’t want to play its spring game with lacrosse lines. We scrambled to find a spot and this was as close to a home game as possible.”

Nate Galper, who was a top scorer for PaliHi and is now one of the top scorers for USC, explained there was also added pressure to play well because, “This field has a lot of my lacrosse history on it, and I wanted to play to the best of my ability. It was a truly great experience, especially with many family friends and past coaches coming to show support.

“I loved nearly every moment of the game. It was obviously a little nostalgic, but honestly quite frightening because of the pressure riding on the game, mostly because it was against our cross-town rivals for a playoff spot,” the sophomore said.

Meister added “Last year, Nate scored the winning goal against UCLA in overtime.” In this game, Galper had three goals. Alex Peck, who attended Loyola High School and used to play with friends on the Pali field, had two goals and two assists.