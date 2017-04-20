Pacific Palisades Heard About Town: Thank Goodness for Norris

Thank Goodness for Norris

The shower head broke, so I set off to fetch a new one at Norris Hardware. It’s a wonder of wonders that the Palisades still has an honest-to-god, down-home hardware store (with a nice selection of shower heads). Think of all that we’ve lost—Mort’s Deli, The Office Supplier, Village Books, Colvey’s, Baskin-Robbins, Danté, The Letter Shop, Bay Theatre, Hot Dog Show, the list goes on and on. Even our beloved bike shop has closed. Let us give thanks that in the midst of all our banks and hair salons, the Palisades still has a real hardware store.

Near-Miss in Crosswalk

I was in the middle of the crosswalk on Via de la Paz, at the corner of the Meth- odist church and Palisades Elementary, on a Tuesday evening. A woman turning left from the church parking lot alley onto Via drove right at me. I jumped out of the way, barely avoiding being hit. It was only when I started screaming “You almost hit me!” did she realize I was there. To her relatives, I don’t think she can see at night and may- be it’s time to teach her how to use Uber before someone ends up in the hospital.

California Poppies

If you don’t want to drive out to the desert to see all the wildflowers, just visit the xeriscape garden on Temescal Canyon Road, just down from Bowdoin Drive. The California poppies, with their lovely orange heads, are beautiful.

(Editor’s note: During the Pacific Palisades Garden Club’s upcoming Annual Spring Tour on Sunday, April 23, there will be docent-led tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The garden shows how diverse native and drought tolerant plants can be established and maintained organically with mini- mum maintenance.)

Rec Center Playground

My kids love playing at the Palisades Rec Center playground, but it looks old and someone said it hasn’t been updated since the 1990s. Someone else told me it isn’t ADA accessible. Does anyone know?

(Editor’s note: The playground is not ADA accessible. The Park Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. in the small gym, and you could take your concerns to them. In 2014, a new playground was in the planning process, and the cost for a universal playground was projected from $300,000 to $700,000. The woman spearheading the new playground moved out of the Palisades.)

If you’d like to share something you’ve “heard about town,” please email it to spascoe@palisadesnews.com