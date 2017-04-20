Four-Car Accident Closes PCH in Pacific Palisades

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

A four-car accident on Pacific Coast Highway, just north of Temescal Canyon Road around 8 p.m Thursday night, April 20, resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

According to LAPD West Traffic Officer Vasquez, a car traveling northbound on PCH attempted to make a U-turn on the roadway below Tahitian Terrace. That car was hit by a woman traveling southbound, which caused the woman’s car to flip. When the car landed on its roof, it swung into the first car, which hit a third car, which then hit a fourth car.

PCH was closed in both directions for about an hour during the investigation. Once the cars were towed and debris from the accident cleared, the roadway reopened around 9:10 p.m.