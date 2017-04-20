Chamber Music Palisades to Feature World Premiere

The world premiere of “Surfridge,” by award-winning composer Laura Karpman will highlight the final concert of Chamber Music Palisades’ 20th season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 in St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda.
Karpman has won four Emmy Awards and a Grammy for the multimedia work, Ask Your Mama, which was commissioned by Carnegie Hall. She is the founder and president of the Alliance for Women Composers and serves on a committee of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She was named one of the most important women in Hollywood by Variety magazine and is currently a professor in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.
Violinist Pasha Tseitlin and cellist John Walz will join CMP Co-Artistic Director and flutist Susan Greenberg and pianist Delores Stevens in performing Beethoven’s Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano, a violin sonata by Claude Debussy and a trio by the 18th-century composer Friedrich Kuhlau.
Time magazine writer Barbara Kraft described a performance of violinist Tseitlin as “. . . cliff hanging . . . crackling with visceral energy.” Tseitlin made his debut at the age of nine with a performance of Vivaldi’s “The Seasons,” and years later he received the Grand Prize and Gold Medal at the Fischoff National Chamber Competition.
Cellist John Walz, principal cellist with the Los Angeles Opera, has been a soloist with more than 150 symphony orchestras, performed 25 concertos; and as a member of the Pacific Trio, performed more than 900 concerts throughout North America and Europe.
“Since 1997, Chamber Music Palisades’ primary mission is to bring professional chamber concerts to the Westside that are the equal of any in the Southland,” CMP President Jim Stevens said. “Our pledge is to continue this effort going forward to our next anniversary milestone.”
For ticket information, call (310) 463-4388 or visit cmpalisades.org. Tickets at the door are $30, and students with ID are admitted free.
