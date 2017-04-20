Chamber Music Palisades to Feature World Premiere

The world premiere of “Surfridge,” by award-winning composer Laura Karpman will highlight the final concert of Chamber Music Palisades’ 20th season at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 in St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda.

Karpman has won four Emmy Awards and a Grammy for the multimedia work, Ask Your Mama, which was commissioned by Carnegie Hall. She is the founder and president of the Alliance for Women Composers and serves on a committee of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She was named one of the most important women in Hollywood by Variety magazine and is currently a professor in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Violinist Pasha Tseitlin and cellist John Walz will join CMP Co-Artistic Director and flutist Susan Greenberg and pianist Delores Stevens in performing Beethoven’s Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano, a violin sonata by Claude Debussy and a trio by the 18th-century composer Friedrich Kuhlau.