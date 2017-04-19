Volunteer through LA Families Give Back

Volunteering with your kids is easy to put on your to-do list, but can be hard to make happen in reality. Finding community service opportunities where children can get involved is easier said than done. And it can be intimidating showing up at a new location with your children in tow, not quite knowing what to expect.

Palisadian Amy Lehr’s new organization, LA Families Give Back, aims to make the process easier. Lehr has years of experience volunteering with her two kids, Toby, a sixth grader at Paul Revere Middle School, and Lucy, a ninth grader at PaliHi, and in 2014, founded a sister organization, NY Families Give Back.

In the process of obtaining official nonprofit status, Lehr maintains websites that feature family-friendly volunteer opportu- nities with descriptions and the ability to sign up for volunteer spots. She also writes a newsletter to participating families and aims to connect families, kids and teens to existing volunteer opportunities as well as create new ones.

When possible, Lehr and son Toby investigate each organization to make sure it is a worthwhile cause that is kid-and-parent friendly. “We make sure that we feel safe, that there’s a bathroom, parking, that we feel good about it,” says Lehr, before including it on the website.