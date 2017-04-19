Pacific Palisades Updated April 2017 Rain Report

If April showers bring May flowers, Pacific Palisades gardens should be in bloom next month. The April 7 light rainfall added 0.24 inches, bringing the season rain total to 22.93 inches. Last year at this date, the Palisades had 10.51 inches of rain. The normal year to date is 14.25, according to deputy rainmeister Ted Mackie, who has the official L.A. County rain gauge at his home on Bienveneda Avenue.

The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942, when recordkeeping began, was 42.60 inches in 1997-98. The least amount recorded was 4.11 inches in 2006-07.