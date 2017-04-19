Kay N’ Dave’s in Pacific Palisades Aims to Reopen

Kay N’ Dave’s, the popular Mexican eatery on Sunset at Antioch, is moving closer to reopening after a kitchen fire forced its closure last October.
Palisades Patrol Officer Shane Warnke was parked in the CVS lot about 1:40 a.m. on October 1 when he spotted smoke pouring out of Kay N’ Dave’s. He called Station 69, and firemen responded within minutes to quickly douse the fire, preventing it from spreading to the adjoining businesses, Dry Bar and Designer Carpets.
Smoke and water damage necessitated closing the 46-seat restaurant, which will soon be remodeled and upgraded.
Owner David Licht, who owns two other Kay N’ Dave’s (in Santa Monica and Culver City), has applied for an upgrade of his existing beer and wine license in the Palisades, so that customers can order a margarita or other alcoholic beverages with their meal.
A hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at the West Los Angeles Municipal Building.
Social Icons