Kay N’ Dave’s in Pacific Palisades Aims to Reopen

Kay N’ Dave’s, the popular Mexican eatery on Sunset at Antioch, is moving closer to reopening after a kitchen fire forced its closure last October.

Palisades Patrol Officer Shane Warnke was parked in the CVS lot about 1:40 a.m. on October 1 when he spotted smoke pouring out of Kay N’ Dave’s. He called Station 69, and firemen responded within minutes to quickly douse the fire, preventing it from spreading to the adjoining businesses, Dry Bar and Designer Carpets.