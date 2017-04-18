Rick Caruso Receives Papal Honor

Rick Caruso, CEO and founder of Caruso, and founder of the Caruso Family Foundation, received the Cardinal’s Award on March 11 at a dinner at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The Papal honor of the Knight Commander in the Order of the Knights of St. Gregory the Great was presented to Caruso in recognition of his dedication to supporting the lives of at-risk children and provid- ing educational opportunities for underserved youth.

The Order of St. Gregory the Great, established in 1831, is one of the five Orders of Knighthood of the Holy See.

Caruso said, “I am deeply humbled to be honored with a Cardinal’s Award from the Archdiocese. It has been my honor and privilege to give back to the Los Angeles community and those in need throughout my life. It is the work of which I am most proud, and I am dedicated to continuing down this path.”